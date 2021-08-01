One person dead after fatal crash in Farmington Saturday

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - One man is dead after a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in Farmington.

Farmington Police say they responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicycle on Farmington Falls Road just before 4 pm.

Police say 55-year-old Christopher Krol of Chesterville was riding his bicycle west on the road when he was struck by a Chevy pickup truck driven by 50-year-old Richard Dow of Wilton.

Witnesses told police Krol made a sudden turn into the path of Dow’s vehicle and Dow was unable to avoid the crash.

They said Krol, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash was thrown from the bicycle.

Police say Krol was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital for treatment and later to Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead this morning.

Police say no charges are expected at this time.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.