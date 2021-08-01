Buying dessert in Maine could help fight breast cancer

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - You can help fund breast cancer research just by buying dessert in Maine this week.

Several local restaurants and bakeries are taking part in Bakes for Breast Cancer.

Monte’s Fine Foods in Portland’s East Deering neighborhood is one of them. Owner Steve Quattrucci says 100% of sales of their best-selling cannoli cookie will support the fundraiser.

“It’s a ricotta cheese cookie with bittersweet chocolate, candy orange and pistachios,” Quattrucci said.

“People come from all over to enjoy Maine food,” according to Carol Sneider, the founder of Bakes for Breast Cancer. “It’s a perfect fit.”

Bakes for Breast Cancer is a nonprofit organization based in Massachusetts that is working with Maine restaurants and bakeries for the first time.Sneider says the mission of the group is very personal for her. “I lost my mother in 1973, when I was 16, from breast cancer when the odds were 1 in 20.”

Sneider says research has come far, but not far enough because many doctors don’t have enough funding.

Next week’s fundraiser gives you a chance to help change that shortfall.

“I wanted to make it possible that anybody just buying a cookie could make a difference,” Sneider said. “It’s just as simple as that.”

Sales of designated desserts between Aug. 2 and 8 at 15 Maine locations will support the research of Dr. Rachel Freedman, who is focused on older women fighting breast cancer.

Click here to find out which desserts will support the effort, or to make a donation without buying something.

