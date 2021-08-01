Bar Harbor to consider variety of cruise ship restrictions

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - The Bar Harbor Town Council is set to discuss new limitations on cruise ships.

Cruise ships bring millions of dollars to the community but a recent survey found that a majority of residents believe they have a negative overall impact.

At a workshop Monday, councilors will consider options including restricting the number of cruise ships, the number of passengers who come ashore, and the size of visiting ships.

Town Councilor Gary Friedmann said it’s all about “protecting the quality of life” for residents.

