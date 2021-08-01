Advertisement

Adult and child hit, killed by car in Waterboro

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERBORO, Maine (WMTW) - An adult and child were hit and killed by a car Saturday in Waterboro.

Deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Cozi Corner Cafe around 9 a.m. for a report of two people hit by a car.

The sheriff’s office said Charles Stoddard, 64, of Waterboro was driving on Sokokis Trail when he veered off the road and into a parking lot where people were gathered, waiting to enter the restaurant.

Investigators said Stoddard’s car hit the marquee of the restaurant before continuing to hit the two victims.

Mark Schepis, 45, of Waterboro, and Luke Stephenson, 12, also of Waterboro, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Schepis and Stephenson were with their respective families and the families were familiar with each other. The families were congregated waiting to enter the restaurant,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Stoddard’s car also hit a pickup truck. The driver inside was not hurt.

Stoddard was taken to Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford where he was treated and released.

The crash is being investigated with help from the Saco and Old Orchard Beach Police Departments.

Asked if Stoddard could face any charges, York County Sheriff William King said in an email that it would “be a conversation once the investigation is complete.”

