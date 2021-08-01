60.71% of Mainers fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Maine CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 60.71% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated, according to the Maine CDC.

More than 1,200 new vaccinations have been administered.

Cases and death data are unchanged from the last update on Saturday.

Case investigations are no longer conducted on the weekends.

As of Sunday morning, the U.S. CDC says Waldo County remains the only county in Maine with “high” coronavirus transmission levels.

Somerset County has “substantial” coronavirus transmission levels.

48.34% of residents are fully vaccinated in that county.

The next update from the Maine CDC is expected Tuesday.

