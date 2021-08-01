Advertisement

60.71% of Mainers fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Maine CDC says

More than 1,200 new vaccinations have been administered.
More than 1,200 new vaccinations have been administered.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 60.71% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated, according to the Maine CDC.

More than 1,200 new vaccinations have been administered.

Cases and death data are unchanged from the last update on Saturday.

Case investigations are no longer conducted on the weekends.

As of Sunday morning, the U.S. CDC says Waldo County remains the only county in Maine with “high” coronavirus transmission levels.

Somerset County has “substantial” coronavirus transmission levels.

48.34% of residents are fully vaccinated in that county.

The next update from the Maine CDC is expected Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard is investigating after the schooner “Mary E” capsized in the Kennebec River...
Coast Guard prepares to refloat historic schooner after it capsizes on Kennebec
The Maine CDC is reporting 91 new cases of coronavirus and an additional death Saturday.
Maine CDC reports 91 new COVID-19 cases as death toll reaches 900
While working in July of 2020, he was pinned between a trailer and a large piece of metal...
Turner man severely injured in construction accident finally meets his heroes
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 30th, 2021
US CDC: Waldo County now “high” transmission, Hancock & Somerset “substantial”
One dead after accident in Littleton
Fatal crash in Littleton closes Route 1 for eight hours Friday

Latest News

She says her fiancé and mother's last wish was for her to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Woman loses fiancé, mother, grandmother to COVID-19 within days
The Maine CDC is reporting 91 new cases of coronavirus and an additional death Saturday.
Maine CDC reports 91 new COVID-19 cases as death toll reaches 900
They expect other hospitals to follow suit after full FDA approval.
Local health officials support Millinocket hospital vaccine mandate
Maine officials said this week that residents of counties with "high" or "substantial"...
Waldo County businesses react to CDC’s new guidance on masking