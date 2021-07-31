Maine CDC reports 91 new COVID-19 cases as death toll reaches 900

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 91 new cases of coronavirus and an additional death Saturday.

A resident of Waldo County is the latest to die with the virus.

The statewide death toll now stands at 900.

The biggest case increases continue to come from Southern Maine.

Cumberland County is reporting 21 new cases.

Penobscot County is up 17.

Sagadahoc County is the only county reporting no change.

Maine is reporting 6,907 new vaccinations.

Somerset County is the only county where less than 50% of residents are fully vaccinated.

The U.S. CDC says Waldo County remains the only county in Maine with “high” coronavirus transmission levels.

Somerset and Hancock counties have been added to “substantial” coronavirus transmission levels.

Residents in those counties are strongly encouraged to wear masks indoors to help limit the spread of the Delta variant.

