Lots of sunshine today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system is exiting the region and high pressure is building in. This will bring mostly sunny conditions to the area Saturday, but the pressure gradient over the region will keep winds gusty in the higher elevations. The winds will calm overnight as high pressure remains in control. Little cloud cover is expected so that will help temperatures drop into the upper 40s to upper 50s overnight.

Another low pressure system will move into the region from the west on Sunday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Heavier rain will move in overnight and continue into Monday morning before tapering off later morning/ early afternoon. Monday will also one of the coolest days this week with temperatures mostly in the 60s.

High pressure builds in again for Tuesday and Wednesday. The next chance for showers will likely be on Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 64°-73°. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts 20-30 mph across the higher elevations.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 49°-59°. West wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs 66°-78°. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 61°-71°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5-10 mph.

