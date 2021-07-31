Advertisement

Humane Society Waterville Area discusses recent outbreaks of illnesses among pets

Waterville Area Humane Society
Waterville Area Humane Society(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Humane Society Waterville Area has been in quarantine for the past few days and is finally sharing why.

In a Facebook post they highlighted their recent challenges, including an outbreak of ringworm and upper respiratory infection in their cats, and kennel cough among the dogs at the shelter.

They say these illnesses are common in sheltered animals, but due to their high number of animals the case count has been growing.

In that Facebook Post they say: “We are working diligently with our shelter partners to address these health concerns by lowering the animal population in our facility. We are incredibly grateful to the Maine Federation of Humane Societies for their help in facilitating the safe transfer of animals to other facilities around the state.”

In the past few days they have successfully lowered their combined cat and dog population from 200 to 156.

And if you recently adopted an animal from the shelter experiencing symptoms for these illnesses, they ask that you reach out to the shelter directly with details about your pet.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard is investigating after the schooner “Mary E” capsized in the Kennebec River...
Passengers, crew rescued after historic schooner capsizes on Kennebec
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 30th, 2021
US CDC: Waldo County now “high” transmission, Hancock & Somerset “substantial”
While working in July of 2020, he was pinned between a trailer and a large piece of metal...
Turner man severely injured in construction accident finally meets his heroes
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

The streets are lined with games and activities for kids.
Milbridge Days Festival offers economic boost to local vendors, businesses
The café with it's special grand opening signs on display right before opening.
Ananda Luna DownEast Café Has Grand Opening in Orland
Lots of sunshine today
The Coast Guard is investigating after the schooner “Mary E” capsized in the Kennebec River...
Passengers, crew rescued after historic schooner capsizes on Kennebec