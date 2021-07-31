Humane Society Waterville Area discusses recent outbreaks of illnesses among pets

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Humane Society Waterville Area has been in quarantine for the past few days and is finally sharing why.

In a Facebook post they highlighted their recent challenges, including an outbreak of ringworm and upper respiratory infection in their cats, and kennel cough among the dogs at the shelter.

They say these illnesses are common in sheltered animals, but due to their high number of animals the case count has been growing.

In that Facebook Post they say: “We are working diligently with our shelter partners to address these health concerns by lowering the animal population in our facility. We are incredibly grateful to the Maine Federation of Humane Societies for their help in facilitating the safe transfer of animals to other facilities around the state.”

In the past few days they have successfully lowered their combined cat and dog population from 200 to 156.

And if you recently adopted an animal from the shelter experiencing symptoms for these illnesses, they ask that you reach out to the shelter directly with details about your pet.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.