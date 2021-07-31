Fatal crash in Littleton closes Route 1 for eight hours

LITTLETON, Maine (WABI) - A crash today in Littleton that shut down Route 1 for eight hours has left one man dead.

65-year-old Robert Havrin’s van drifted off the road, hitting a guardrail and colliding head-on with an oncoming tractor trailer.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

As the tractor trailer jackknifed in the middle of the road, another car ran into it from behind. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

