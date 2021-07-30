Advertisement

Walmart mandates masks for all workers in some areas

The moves come three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines.
(wsaz.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, is reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers including vaccinated one in areas with high infection rates to wear masks.

The world’s largest retailer is encouraging customers to wear masks in those stores in those areas with surging cases of the delta variant and will be adding back signs at the entrances.

The company is also doubling to $150 the incentive for workers in stores, clubs, transportation, distribution center and fulfillment centers to get the vaccine.

The moves come three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash under investigation in Surry
State police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Sidney killed a man from Old Orchard...
Aggressive driving incident on I-95 leads to fatal crash in Sidney
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 29th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Buyers going to great lengths
Buyers going to great lengths to land homes in Maine
Fatal crash in Crawford
Calais man dies in head-on crash

Latest News

Waldo County businesses react to CDC's new guidance on masking
Waldo County businesses react to CDC's new guidance on masking
Carlow says he's been training for this bike ride and is ready to raise as much money as...
Orono firefighter carries on bike ride tradition in this year’s Champion the Cure cancer fundraiser
Riley Boyington
Lincoln man arrested twice this week for assault, violating bail
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 30th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths