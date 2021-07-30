Variably Cloudy, Scattered Showers & T’storms Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain will taper off early-mid morning as low pressure moves to our east. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible late morning through the afternoon as an upper-level disturbance crosses the state. There will be some breaks of sunshine possible especially later this morning through the afternoon as northwest winds, on the backside of our departing storm, bring in some drier air. Temperatures will be a bit below average today with highs in the 60s top near 70° north and upper 60s to low 70s elsewhere. Any showers that develop today will move out later this evening followed by clearing skies as the night progresses. Nighttime lows will drop to around 50° on average.

Drier and brighter weather returns for the weekend. Our Saturday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s. It will be a bit breezy Saturday too with a west/northwest wind gusting to 20-25 MPH at times. Clouds will increase during the day Sunday as a warm front approaches. We’ll see a chance for some afternoon showers mainly late with a better chance of wet weather coming Sunday night into Monday the way it looks right now. Sunday’s temperatures will reach the upper 60s to mid-70s. Showers will continue Monday as especially during the morning as low pressure moves through the region. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s to low 70s. Drier and brighter weather is expected Tuesday with highs in the 70s.

Today: Periods of rain tapering to scattered showers this morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Some breaks of sunshine possible this afternoon. Highs between 63°-73°. Wind will become northwest 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Lingering showers ending early then clearing skies. Lows between 47°-53°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 68°-75°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Showers possible later in the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

