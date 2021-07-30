Turner man severely injured in construction accident finally meets his heroes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After being severly injured in a construction accident last summer, a Turner man got to meet his heroes today.

He and members of the Hermon Fire Department shared lunch and talked about his journey toward recovery.

“It was just literally a year and a week ago that we received a call for an industrial accident out on I-95 by one of the bridge construction sites,” said Frank Roma, Chief of the Hermon Fire Department.

Eric Jabbusch was the man in that accident.

While working in July of 2020, he was pinned between a trailer and a large piece of metal hanging from a crane.

“Not a day really goes by that I don’t think about you guys, what you did, and how difficult it must have been. I wouldn’t be here without you guys,” said Jabbusch.

“It truly is a miracle that he is still here. He was so severely injured that honestly, I did not expect that he would survive his injuries,” said Roma.

Jabbusch was blinded by the accident and spent months recovering from his injuries in a Boston hospital.

He and his son Dylan and brother Peter finally met the first responders responsible for saving him.

“In my mind’s eye, I remember Eric as I saw him that day. And seeing him now, up and about, is just incredible,” said Roma.

“Every day I wake up and get to hug my son. This young man right here is all that was going through my head. If this goes the other way, how are they going to tell my boy,” said Jabbusch.

“People asking me how he was doing and stuff. I get to go home and see him. I’m going to go home. I’m going to hang out with my old man,” said Dylan Jabbusch.

The Hermon Fire Department left him with some parting gifts as well.

An official Hermon Fire Department honorary Deputy Chief’s badge.

“This is the payoff for time invested in training and responding and going to calls and always constantly trying to be ready for whatever is coming next,” said Roma.

