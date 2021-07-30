Speed and weather conditions a factor in fatal Standish crash, investigators say

STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - A man died Thursday night after crashing his car into a tree in Standish.

According to police, the crash happened near 680 White’s Bridge Rd. and the victim is 56-year-old Clifford Colter.

Police say Colter took a turn too fast, went off the road and crashed into multiple trees.

According to police, Colter was trapped in the car for over an hour as rescue crews worked to free him from the wreckage.

Investigators believe speed, weather and medical conditions were all factors in this fatal crash.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.