Skies Clear Overnight. Mostly Dry & Cooler Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few isolated showers will be possible through early evening as a weak disturbance crosses the region. Once the disturbance clears, drier air moves into the region & skies will clear overnight. Lows will drop into the 40s & 50s with a breezy west wind that could gust near 25 mph.

High pressure sets up well to our south on Saturday. This will still bring us mostly sunny skies & dry conditions. Highs will be on the cooler side maxing out in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Still breezy as westerly winds will gust 15-25 mph.

Sunday will start off with sunshine, but as the day progresses, clouds will move in ahead of our next disturbance. This will be showers to western & northern locations by mid evening Sunday. Showers will continue into Monday morning before drying up. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Drier weather is expected into next week.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing with lows dropping into the 40s & 50s. Winds out of the west 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Breezy westerly wind gusting near 25 mph at times.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to start, clouds increase into the afternoon with a few showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY: A few early morning showers with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

TUESDAY: Drier conditions with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 70s.

