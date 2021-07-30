Advertisement

Skies Clear Overnight. Mostly Dry & Cooler Weekend

By Curt Olson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few isolated showers will be possible through early evening as a weak disturbance crosses the region. Once the disturbance clears, drier air moves into the region & skies will clear overnight. Lows will drop into the 40s & 50s with a breezy west wind that could gust near 25 mph.

High pressure sets up well to our south on Saturday. This will still bring us mostly sunny skies & dry conditions. Highs will be on the cooler side maxing out in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Still breezy as westerly winds will gust 15-25 mph.

Sunday will start off with sunshine, but as the day progresses, clouds will move in ahead of our next disturbance. This will be showers to western & northern locations by mid evening Sunday. Showers will continue into Monday morning before drying up. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.  Drier weather is expected into next week.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing with lows dropping into the 40s & 50s. Winds out of the west 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Breezy westerly wind gusting near 25 mph at times.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to start, clouds increase into the afternoon with a few showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY: A few early morning showers with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

TUESDAY: Drier conditions with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash under investigation in Surry
State police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Sidney killed a man from Old Orchard...
Aggressive driving incident on I-95 leads to fatal crash in Sidney
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 29th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Buyers going to great lengths
Buyers going to great lengths to land homes in Maine
Fatal crash in Crawford
Calais man dies in head-on crash

Latest News

Skies Clearing Tonight, Overall Dry, But Cooler Weekend
WABI First Alert Weather
Scattered Showers & T’storms This Afternoon
WABI First Alert Weather
Variably Cloudy, Scattered Showers & T’storms Today
Rainfall amounts will be highest from I-95 to the coast where 1-1.5" of rain could fall.
Scattered Showers & Storms Today, Some PM Sun