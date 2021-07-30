Advertisement

Single question OK for power line referendum, court says

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s supreme court has rejected an attempt to separate a referendum proposal to stop a 145-mile transmission line into three questions, instead of one.

The referendum question that’ll be on the ballot this fall asks voters if they want to stop the project, require legislative approval of similar projects retroactively and require approval by a two-thirds vote for those projects that use public land.

The wording of the single question was approved by the office of Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

The $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect is intended to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid.

