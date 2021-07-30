Advertisement

Rotary club cleans up Waterville Riverwalk

Waterville Noontime Rotary Club cleans up the Riverwalk
Waterville Noontime Rotary Club cleans up the Riverwalk(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Head of Falls in Waterville is getting a facelift thanks to the hard work of some volunteers.

Over a dozen members of the Waterville Noontime Rotary Club spent the afternoon sprucing up the Riverwalk.

The $1.5 million Riverwalk project was completed in 2018.

The Rotary invested $50,000 of seed money in the early stages of the project.

Rotary president Jeff Mulanson says they’re glad to help with upkeep.

”Weeding, trimming, general landscape help, get the place ready for the Taste of Waterville which is coming up on Wednesday. There’s going to be live music, it’s going to be a lot of fun, and we wanted the place to look good for that.”

The Taste of Waterville runs from noon to 11pm on August 4th.

You can find more information at https://www.tasteofwaterville.com/

