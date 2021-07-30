Plane used to transport U.S. officials training at Bangor airport

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Anyone in the greater Bangor area may have noticed an important visitor zipping in and out of the city Friday.

This plane could be seen doing touch and goes at Bangor International Airport.

It may look the part, but it isn’t Air Force One.

This Boeing C-32 is used to transport U.S. leaders, including the Vice President of the United States.

Airport officials said they could not comment on what was going on today but said in the past, government aircraft have used the airport for training because the runway is so long.

We spoke with Hermon resident Wayne Potter who stopped to watch the plane land.

“United States of America right on the side of it,” said Potter. “That’s awesome. He keeps circling. This is the third time he’s gone by, that’s pretty cool.”

A plane is actually only called Air Force One when the president is aboard.

Both President Biden and Vice President Harris appeared quite busy throughout the day, so we do not believe either were on the plane Friday.

