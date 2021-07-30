Advertisement

Plane used to transport U.S. officials training at Bangor airport

It may look the part, but it isn’t Air Force One.
It may look the part, but it isn’t Air Force One.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Anyone in the greater Bangor area may have noticed an important visitor zipping in and out of the city Friday.

This plane could be seen doing touch and goes at Bangor International Airport.

It may look the part, but it isn’t Air Force One.

This Boeing C-32 is used to transport U.S. leaders, including the Vice President of the United States.

Airport officials said they could not comment on what was going on today but said in the past, government aircraft have used the airport for training because the runway is so long.

We spoke with Hermon resident Wayne Potter who stopped to watch the plane land.

“United States of America right on the side of it,” said Potter. “That’s awesome. He keeps circling. This is the third time he’s gone by, that’s pretty cool.”

A plane is actually only called Air Force One when the president is aboard.

Both President Biden and Vice President Harris appeared quite busy throughout the day, so we do not believe either were on the plane Friday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash under investigation in Surry
State police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Sidney killed a man from Old Orchard...
Aggressive driving incident on I-95 leads to fatal crash in Sidney
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 29th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Buyers going to great lengths
Buyers going to great lengths to land homes in Maine
Fatal crash in Crawford
Calais man dies in head-on crash

Latest News

Waldo County businesses react to CDC's new guidance on masking
Waldo County businesses react to CDC's new guidance on masking
The July 19 fire destroyed the Watson Settlement Bridge in the Aroostook County town of...
Fire that destroyed historic Maine covered bridge ruled arson, investigators say
Carlow says he's been training for this bike ride and is ready to raise as much money as...
Orono firefighter carries on bike ride tradition in this year’s Champion the Cure cancer fundraiser
Riley Boyington
Lincoln man arrested twice this week for assault, violating bail