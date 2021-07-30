Orono firefighter carries on bike ride tradition in this year’s Champion the Cure cancer fundraiser

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A longtime Orono firefighter, Henry Vaughn, rides his bike every year in the Champion the Cure fundraiser to support local cancer care and research.

This year, as the event makes a comeback from COVID, he won’t be able to participate as he deals with medical issues.

But another Orono firefighter has got his back.

Zack Carlow will be taking Vaughn’s place on the 100-mile cycling route from Brewer to Lincoln and back to help raise money for cancer research.

His fellow firefighters say Vaughn was very excited to hear someone would be taking on the challenge in his place.

Vaughn himself is a prostate cancer survivor and has served the Orono Fire Department for 43 years.

Carlow says he’s been training for this bike ride and is ready to raise as much money as possible.

”It means a lot to me actually. I did the trek two years prior, and I actually lost a good friend of mine, Daniel Powell, back in 2018 to stage four cancer. So, this means a lot to me. Any form of participation helps, whether it be fundraising or the runs or the bike rides,” said Carlow.

He has a goal of raising more than three-thousand dollars.

