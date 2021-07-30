Advertisement

Millinocket hospital announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees

The Millinocket Regional Hospital will be the first in the state to require coronavirus...
The Millinocket Regional Hospital will be the first in the state to require coronavirus vaccines for all staff.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The Millinocket Regional Hospital will be the first in the state to require coronavirus vaccines for all staff.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the hospital made the announcement in a statement Thursday.

The mandate will require all employees to receive both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine - but it wont go into effect until the vaccines receive final FDA approval.

A statement from the hospital’s CEO, Dr. Robert Peterson, attributed the decision to “... the severity of the delta variant of the coronavirus, the resurgence of the pandemic both locally and nationwide, and the growing backlog of evidence that the current vaccines are safe and effective.”

While the Millinocket hospital is the first in the state to take this action, the Press Herald reports that other Maine hospitals are considering a requirement as well.

Several national organizations, like the American Medical Association and American Nursing Association, recommend the mandate.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine follows updated U.S. CDC face covering recommendations
Fatal crash in Crawford
Calais man dies in head-on crash
Oxford County officials are currently searching for two armed and dangerous individuals...
Officials searching for “armed and dangerous” duo after stabbing in Buckfield
File photo
Body recovered from quarry in Rockport
Buyers going to great lengths
Buyers going to great lengths to land homes in Maine

Latest News

They recommended masks, but also in-person learning.
Maine doctors, school administration, discuss what upcoming school year could look like
The virtual fundraiser lets participants bike at their own pace.
Trek Across Maine goes virtual, raises $360,000
MaineHousing expands rental assistance program with eviction moratorium set to end
Maine officials said this week that residents of counties with "high" or "substantial"...
Waldo County businesses react to CDC’s new guidance on masking