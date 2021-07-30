Millinocket hospital announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The Millinocket Regional Hospital will be the first in the state to require coronavirus vaccines for all staff.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the hospital made the announcement in a statement Thursday.

The mandate will require all employees to receive both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine - but it wont go into effect until the vaccines receive final FDA approval.

A statement from the hospital’s CEO, Dr. Robert Peterson, attributed the decision to “... the severity of the delta variant of the coronavirus, the resurgence of the pandemic both locally and nationwide, and the growing backlog of evidence that the current vaccines are safe and effective.”

While the Millinocket hospital is the first in the state to take this action, the Press Herald reports that other Maine hospitals are considering a requirement as well.

Several national organizations, like the American Medical Association and American Nursing Association, recommend the mandate.

