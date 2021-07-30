‘Milbridge Days’ returns to Downeast Maine

MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - ‘Milbridge Days’ is one of the largest celebrations of the year in eastern Hancock and Washington Counties.

After a COVID hiatus last year, ‘Milbridge Days’ has returned.

More than seventy vendors are expected to line the streets In Milbridge Saturday, for what is the biggest day- of the biggest weekend- of the summer here.

“‘Milbridge Days’ is a highlight because I will see people in town over these next three days that I haven’t seen in two years,” said ‘Milbridge Days’ volunteer Jaquie Leighton. “I’ll see old classmates. I’ll see family come back. I’ll meet a lot of new people in town. My grandkids are going to have the chance to do the same.”

The weather for Saturdays celebration is supposed to be filled with sunshine, and in light of ‘Milbridge Days’ getting cancelled by COVID last summer, support for this year’s event is higher than it has ever been, according to volunteer Richard Bondurant.

“The energy that the town has right now is as strong as I have ever seen it here. So many businesses stepped up and said, ‘We’ll help. We’ll help financially, we’re here with volunteers.’ It’s pretty tremendous.”

Saturday is jam packed with events for kids and adults alike, and concludes with one of the biggest fireworks displays the event has ever had, over Naraguagas Bay. But the highlight is expected to be the parade.

“The town is going to be full on both sides of the street,” Leighton said. “All our visitors, all our locals will be here. I think it’s going to be quite a parade.”

“You know, two thousand people- that’s a big deal in a small community like this,” added Bondurant. “So that’s why it’s one of the biggest celebrations we have in Washington and eastern Hancock counties.”

“It’s just a great opportunity to have a good time,” said Leighton. “To listen to some good music and eat some good food and enjoy the town.”

For a complete schedule of Saturday’s events, check out the ‘Milbridge Days’ facebook page.

