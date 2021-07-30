Maine CDC reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the state on Friday. Maine is averaging 78 daily cases over the last week, compared to 16 one month ago.

The biggest case increases come from the southern part of the state with Cumberland County reporting 24 more cases and York County with 18.

Penobscot County is up 14.

Waldo, the only Maine county currently deemed to have a “substantial” level of community transmission by the US CDC, has 10 new cases.

Sagadahoc and Washington counties report no change. Somerset County shows one less case than Thursday.

Maine is reporting more than 1,800 new vaccinations for the third-straight day.

Piscataquis and Somerset are the only counties where less than 50% of residents are fully vaccinated.

