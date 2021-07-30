Advertisement

Local health officials support Millinocket hospital vaccine mandate

They expect other area hospitals to require mandates after vaccines get FDA approval.
They expect other hospitals to follow suit after full FDA approval.
They expect other hospitals to follow suit after full FDA approval.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Area medical officials are supporting Millinocket Regional Hospital’s recent announcement that all staff members will eventually need to be vaccinated.

We spoke with executives from the Maine Hospital Association and the Maine State Nurse’s Association, who said that they expect other local hospitals to mandate vaccines once they get full FDA approval.

Experts compared requiring a COVID vaccine to a hospital’s right to mandate flu shots, and say that it is the best course of action to protect patients and staff.

“It’s not done lightly,” said Steven Michaud, President of the Maine Hospital Association. “There’s an impact on your workforce, people may leave. But our view is that the health of our patients is just a higher priority, and so given that, we just think this is a direction that we’re going to have to go.”

“With the fact that the vaccine will be completely FDA approved, it’s important that we completely do it correctly, and maybe, hopefully, we come out on the other side,” said Cokie Giles, President of the Maine State Nurses Association.

The timeline for full FDA approval is still uncertain, but Michaud suggested it could come by the fall.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash under investigation in Surry
State police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Sidney killed a man from Old Orchard...
Aggressive driving incident on I-95 leads to fatal crash in Sidney
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 29th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Buyers going to great lengths
Buyers going to great lengths to land homes in Maine
Fatal crash in Crawford
Calais man dies in head-on crash

Latest News

‘Milbridge Days’ is one of the largest celebrations of the year in eastern Hancock and...
‘Milbridge Days’ returns to Downeast Maine
Eviction moratorium to end Saturday, MaineHousing increases rental assistance eligibility
While working in July of 2020, he was pinned between a trailer and a large piece of metal...
Turner man severely injured in construction accident finally meets his heroes
Waldo County businesses react to CDC's new guidance on masking
Waldo County businesses react to CDC's new guidance on masking