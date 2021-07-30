Advertisement

Justice Dept.: Treasury should turn Trump’s taxes over to Congress

Former President Donald Trump didn't disclose his taxes. Now the IRS has been ordered to...
Former President Donald Trump didn't disclose his taxes. Now the IRS has been ordered to provide them to Congress.(Source: CNN/file)
By MARK SHERMAN
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says the Treasury Department must provide the House Ways and Means Committee former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, apparently ending a long legal showdown over the records.

During the Trump administration, then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he wouldn’t turn over the tax returns because he concluded they were being sought by Democrats who control the House of Representatives for partisan reasons.

The committee sued for the records under a federal law that says the Internal Revenue Service “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers. The committee said it needed Trump’s taxes for an investigation into whether he complied with tax law.

In a memo dated Friday, Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel said the committee chairman “has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information” and that under federal law, “Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee.”

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. already has obtained copies of Trump’s personal and business tax records as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Trump tried to prevent his accountants from handing over the documents, taking the issue to the Supreme Court. The justices rejected Trump’s argument that he had broad immunity as president.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash under investigation in Surry
State police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Sidney killed a man from Old Orchard...
Aggressive driving incident on I-95 leads to fatal crash in Sidney
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 29th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Buyers going to great lengths
Buyers going to great lengths to land homes in Maine
Fatal crash in Crawford
Calais man dies in head-on crash

Latest News

Waldo County businesses react to CDC's new guidance on masking
Waldo County businesses react to CDC's new guidance on masking
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
With evictions looming, Congress strains to extend ban
A traffic stop on this Maryland street turned up something disturbing.
Police arrest woman after finding 2 dead children inside car
A mansion in Dallas that has no bedrooms is on the market for $1milllion.
Home on sale for $1 million - bedrooms not included