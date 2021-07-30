Advertisement

Former South Central star Day’ron Sharpe taken in first round of the NBA Draft

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Former South Central star Day’ron Sharpe is taken in the first round of the NBA Draft 29th overall by the Phoenix Suns. He was part of a proposed trade between Phoenix and Brooklyn and sent to the Nets.

Sharpe played for North Carolina in college. He averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels last season. The 6 foot 11, 265 pound center joins one of the premiere teams in the NBA.

