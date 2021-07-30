Advertisement

Former Olympian to lead gymnastics clinic in Old Town

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town - Orono YMCA is hosting a gymnastics clinic this weekend featuring former Olympian Ivan Ivanov.

Ivanov competed in the 1996 Olympics for Bulgaria.

He’ll be at the YMCA on Sunday for a bars and floor clinic for competitive gymnasts levels 6 and higher.

Cost is $100 per gymnast. For more information contact the Old Town- Orono YMCA for more information.

