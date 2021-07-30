Advertisement

Former Maine player of the year, current Indiana Hoosier star Mackenzie Holmes to conduct basketball clinics across Maine

Last season, Holmes helped lead the Hoosiers to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.
Mackenzie Holmes to host basketball clinics in Maine
Mackenzie Holmes to host basketball clinics in Maine
By Connor Clement
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One of the best high school basketball players this state has ever seen is coming home to help a younger generation of ballplayers develop their skills.

Former Gorham High and current Indiana Hoosier basketball star Mackenzie Holmes has partnered with some of Maine’s Top Basketball Clubs to do clinics in August.

The first clinic will be on August 1st in Saco and will conclude on August 14th in Waterville at Gilman Street Basketball Club with two other clinics in between.

Holmes plans to demonstrate many of the drills and workouts she used this past year which helped her garner Big Ten 1st Team All-Conference and All-Defensive Team honors.

“The fact that I get the opportunity to do this, I would’ve loved to have an opportunity like this when I was younger, so I just really want to share my experience, and not only that but I also want to learn more about the upcoming talent, and I want to learn from them as much as their going to be learning from me, so it will hopefully be really interactive, and I’ll spend a lot of time teaching and explaining some things that we do, and explain my own story and how I ended up at IU, and what I’ve learned since being there, and hopefully share some things that I wish I had known going into college,” said Holmes.

Clinics cost $35.

For more information, you can email mainehoops@gmail.com

