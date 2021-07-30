Former Lincoln mill site close to getting new tenant

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Lincoln may see a new tenant on the former mill site.

The interested company uses a technology that uses waste wood products to produce ethyl levulinate, a green drop-in substitute for home heating fuel.

Biofine Developments Northeast Inc. of Maine announced they have reached a tentative agreement with the town to locate its multi-phase biofuels refinery development on the property.

“We are very pleased and genuinely excited about launching our industrial scale refinery project in Lincoln We have received the most constructive and productive response from the Town of Lincoln. We believe our project will be an engine for economic growth in the community, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

BDNE’s technology has been supported by many Maine agencies, including a grant from Maine Technology Institute and technical development from the University of Maine Forest Bioproducts Research Institute.

An agreement will be finalized once all parties agree to a contract.

“The Town of Lincoln envisions many new tenants at the Lincoln mill, all of whom will promote the town’s greater prosperity. BDNE is an ideal anchor for this site repurposing, and a great catalyst for a range of upgrades and improvements at the mill.”

