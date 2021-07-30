Advertisement

Former Lincoln mill site close to getting new tenant

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Lincoln may see a new tenant on the former mill site.

The interested company uses a technology that uses waste wood products to produce ethyl levulinate, a green drop-in substitute for home heating fuel.

Biofine Developments Northeast Inc. of Maine announced they have reached a tentative agreement with the town to locate its multi-phase biofuels refinery development on the property.

“We are very pleased and genuinely excited about launching our industrial scale refinery project in Lincoln We have received the most constructive and productive response from the Town of Lincoln. We believe our project will be an engine for economic growth in the community, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

BDNE founder and CEO, Steve Fitzpatrick

BDNE’s technology has been supported by many Maine agencies, including a grant from Maine Technology Institute and technical development from the University of Maine Forest Bioproducts Research Institute.

An agreement will be finalized once all parties agree to a contract.

“The Town of Lincoln envisions many new tenants at the Lincoln mill, all of whom will promote the town’s greater prosperity. BDNE is an ideal anchor for this site repurposing, and a great catalyst for a range of upgrades and improvements at the mill.”

Town Manager Rick Bronson

Biofine Developments Northeast Inc. (BDNE) of Maine, the Town of Lincoln Maine and the Lincoln Lakes Innovation...

Posted by Town of Lincoln, Maine on Friday, July 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash under investigation in Surry
State police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Sidney killed a man from Old Orchard...
Aggressive driving incident on I-95 leads to fatal crash in Sidney
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 29th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Buyers going to great lengths
Buyers going to great lengths to land homes in Maine
Fatal crash in Crawford
Calais man dies in head-on crash

Latest News

Waldo County businesses react to CDC's new guidance on masking
Waldo County businesses react to CDC's new guidance on masking
37-year-old Ralph Tripp is charged with two counts of aggravated drug trafficking and...
Bangor man indicted on drug charges
The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor hosted a week long Astronaut Academy.
Astronaut Academy hopes to inspire STEM careers
It may look the part, but it isn’t Air Force One.
Plane used to transport U.S. officials training at Bangor airport