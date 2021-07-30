Advertisement

Fire that destroyed historic Maine covered bridge ruled arson, investigators say

The July 19 fire destroyed the Watson Settlement Bridge in the Aroostook County town of Littleton.
The July 19 fire destroyed the Watson Settlement Bridge in the Aroostook County town of Littleton.(Maine Fire Marshal's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LITTLETON, Maine (WABI) - A fire that destroyed one of Maine’s historic covered bridges earlier this month has been ruled an arson, according to investigators.

The July 19 fire destroyed the Watson Settlement Bridge in the Aroostook County town of Littleton.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrests of the person or people responsible for the fire.

The covered bridge, which is located on Framingham Road and spans the Meduxnekeag River, was built in 1911 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Anyone with information is asked to call the fire marshal’s office at 888-870-6162.

