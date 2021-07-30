Family provides Santa a summer getaway while donating to Somerset Humane Society

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) -An annual family gathering being held this weekend in Fairfield is all about the spirit of giving.

”Our Christmas was huge always.”

Melinda Mckechnie says it was sometimes hard to get the 50 plus members of the family together during the winter months.

So in 2016, she started hosting Christmas in July.

”I go by Lala in the family.”

With help from her sister April Bunker they are decorating for this year’s event.

”Lala is the event coordinator.” says April. “She is Santa’s number one person to go to.”

”It’s all for the kids.” says Melinda. “Christmas is a memory that should be positive and happy in kids’ lives.”

The party will be filled with games, activities, and a visit from Santa while he’s on vacation.

”He has a summer home, with sleeping quarters, and air conditioning for July.” says April, gesturing to a heavily decorated cabin near the edge of the trees.

Amid all the fun they’ve also made a tradition of donating to the Somerset Humane Society, in honor of their late mother. April says she was a big supporter of the shelter.

”She adopted all her animals from there and they supported it the best they could.”

They couldn’t hold the event last year, but have kept up that tradition as a tribute to their loved ones.

”We lost two siblings, my father, and then most of all my sister Julie, who was always part of this.” said April.

The party is invite-only, but Melinda hopes you’ll join them in the spirit of giving.

”Go to your local humane society and donate, cause they need it.”

