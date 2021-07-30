Bangor man indicted on drug charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was indicted Friday by the Penobscot County Grand Jury on drug charges in connection with an overdose death in April of 2020.

Ralph Tripp, 37, is charged with two counts of aggravated drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Tripp was arrested after paramedics found an unresponsive man on the floor of an apartment building on Center Street.

The man died at the scene.

Authorities say they later found a handgun and thousands of dollars worth of suspected crack cocaine, meth and other drugs in Tripp’s apartment.

Tripp’s wife, Amanda Tripp, 35, was indicted on two counts of aggravated drug trafficking.

If convicted, the couple faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

