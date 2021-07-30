Astronaut Academy hopes to inspire STEM careers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Move over Bezos and Branson.

You’ve got some competition on the way.

TV5 caught up with some young astronauts in training Friday.

The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor hosted a week long Astronaut Academy.

A group of 5th through 8th graders learned about all that goes into taking that space flight.

And there is a lot.

“We explained throughout the week that you know it’s fun to be an astronaut, but there are so many people who work for NASA and other companies who are doing similar work, and they don’t necessarily have to be the ones that shoot up to the moon, but this just gives them a chance to do some hands on STEM, and to really get excited about it at a young age,” said Sarah Raymond, Challenger’s Lead Flight Director.

“I want to be a scientist that works down here, and works on black holes because I think they’re very interesting and pretty beautiful,” said student Rhythm Murawala.

“I’ve always wanted to be an astronaut because it felt like it was my calling, and that I wanted to explore space because I’ve always dreamed of flying over the stars,” added student Annika Noblet.

Challenger offers a series of camps like this through the summer.

Spots go fast.

