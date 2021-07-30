Advertisement

Agents dismantle drug operation in Hancock and Penobscot County

Six people are facing charges after officials say they broke up a drug trafficking operation...
Six people are facing charges after officials say they broke up a drug trafficking operation based in Detroit, Michigan that brought drugs to Hancock and Penobscot counties.(Maine Drug Enforcement Agency)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Six people are facing charges after officials say they broke up a drug trafficking operation based in Detroit, Michigan that brought drugs to Hancock and Penobscot counties.

Authorities say they opened an investigation in March into the sale of drugs in the Ellsworth area.

The investigation concluded with the arrest of 22-year-old David Conaway, 42-year old Robert Mann, both of Ellsworth, and 41-year-old Jacob Murphy of Surry.

27-year-old Melissa Guiliana of Ellsworth was also arrested.

Agents say the group would travel on a weekly basis to an apartment in Hermon rented by drug traffickers from Detroit to purchase thousands of dollars of illegal drugs, then distribute them in Hancock County.

Authorities searched the home Wednesday and say they seized a number of different drugs including fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Police arrested 25-year-old Davon Campbell and 33-year-old Andre Terry, both from Michigan.

All six are charged with drug trafficking.

MDEA PRESS RELEASE Contact: Commander Peter Arno 207-941-4732 Six people have been charged with felony drug...

Posted by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on Friday, July 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash under investigation in Surry
State police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Sidney killed a man from Old Orchard...
Aggressive driving incident on I-95 leads to fatal crash in Sidney
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 29th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Buyers going to great lengths
Buyers going to great lengths to land homes in Maine
Fatal crash in Crawford
Calais man dies in head-on crash

Latest News

Eviction moratorium to end Saturday, MaineHousing increases rental assistance eligibility
While working in July of 2020, he was pinned between a trailer and a large piece of metal...
Turner man severely injured in construction accident finally meets his heroes
Waldo County businesses react to CDC's new guidance on masking
Waldo County businesses react to CDC's new guidance on masking
37-year-old Ralph Tripp is charged with two counts of aggravated drug trafficking and...
Bangor man indicted on drug charges