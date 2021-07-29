Advertisement

Winterport Pizza offering free family meals the last Friday of every month

This includes a 14 inch, one topping pizza, bread sticks, salad, and a two liter soda.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a difficult year for many people, Winterport Pizza is helping feed the community.

On the last Friday of every month, they offer a free family meal deal for anyone who needs it.

Owner Desiree Viel says she started the idea during the pandemic and people from all across the country have donated money to make it happen.

”There’s a lot of people who are home with their kids who are out of work, people who are feeling isolated, and I wanted to do more. I knew there were a lot of kids at home maybe who weren’t having pizza night,” Viel said.

Orders are received by phone until 6:45 p.m. and Viel suggests calling ahead.

Right now, they are still doing curbside pick-up and delivery only.

