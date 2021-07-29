Winterport Pizza offering free family meals the last Friday of every month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a difficult year for many people, Winterport Pizza is helping feed the community.

On the last Friday of every month, they offer a free family meal deal for anyone who needs it.

This includes a 14 inch, one topping pizza, bread sticks, salad, and a two liter soda.

Owner Desiree Viel says she started the idea during the pandemic and people from all across the country have donated money to make it happen.

”There’s a lot of people who are home with their kids who are out of work, people who are feeling isolated, and I wanted to do more. I knew there were a lot of kids at home maybe who weren’t having pizza night,” Viel said.

Orders are received by phone until 6:45 p.m. and Viel suggests calling ahead.

Right now, they are still doing curbside pick-up and delivery only.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.