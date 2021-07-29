Union food pantry expands into much larger space

UNION, Maine (WABI) - A food pantry in Union is on the move to a bigger and better space.

“There’s a real need in Western Knox County to address food insecurity issues. We think that we are placed very well to be really helpful to people,” said Bill Lombardi, the Project Manager for Come Spring Food Pantry.

The Pantry has already been helping people for more than 20 years in the town of Union.

They made the move to their new space last month.

“We had the opportunity when this building came up for sale to really create something for the community here,” said Lombardi.

The biggest way this new site has helped is with visibility, people now know where they are.

“We were in the back of a building before and there was very limited access. We’ve run into a number of situations where people didn’t even know there was a food pantry in Union,” said Lombardi.

“We’re going to be able to help more people because more people are going to find out about us. We’ve had six new clients sign up since then,” said Tracy Spaulding, the Pantry’s Manager.

They are looking to install a full kitchen to provide hot meals and even cooking classes.

“Because there’s a lot of people that don’t know how to cook the foods that we have, and they’re healthy foods they just don’t know what to do with them,” said Spaulding.

They hope to re-style the interior to resemble a grocery store.

A concept they believe is more dignified for those who need it.

“A whole different attitude towards food insecurity in Western Knox County,” said Lombardi.

“Anywhere from 15-30 families a month. They know where they can come to get food. We don’t turn anybody away,” said Spaulding.

The Come Spring Food Pantry is open the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.

They are always accepting donations.

You can contact them through their Facebook page.

