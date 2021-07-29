Advertisement

Trek Across Maine goes virtual, raises $360,000

The annual biking fundraiser still achieved its goal across the nation.
The virtual fundraiser lets participants bike at their own pace.
The virtual fundraiser lets participants bike at their own pace.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This year’s Trek Across Maine fundraiser looked a little different for the second consecutive year, but was as successful as ever.

The virtual event raised more than $360,000 for the American Lung Association.

Instead of the usual three-day, 180-mile ride across Maine... the virtual nature of the event allowed people from all over the country to bike at their own pace and track their results.

More than 600 cyclists signed up this year, and officials were pleased with the turnout and results.

“The fact that we raised nearly $370,000, we are just so incredibly proud of that,” said Kim Chamard, senior manager of development for the American Lung Association of Maine. “And, we are the largest fundraising event in the nation for the American Lung Association, so the fact that here in Maine we’re sort of able to hold that standard really makes us proud.”

Officials say that although they’re already planning next year’s in-person event, they will also keep the virtual option to expand their reach.

