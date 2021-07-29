Advertisement

Spanish judge recommends Shakira face tax fraud trial

Shakira could stand trial for alleged tax evasion in Spain, according to a judge's ruling.
Shakira could stand trial for alleged tax evasion in Spain, according to a judge's ruling.(Source: World Economic Forum via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish judge investigating alleged tax fraud by Colombian musician Shakira recommended on Thursday that the case go to trial after concluding there is evidence that the pop star could have avoided her fiscal obligations to the state.

Judge Marco Juberías wrote that his three-year probe found there existed “sufficient evidence of criminality” for the case to go to a trial judge.

The decision can be appealed.

Prosecutors charged the singer in December 2019 with not paying 14.5 million euros ($16.4 million) in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014, when she lived mostly in the country despite having an official residence in Panama.

Shakira, 44, denied any wrongdoing when she testified in June 2019. Her public relations firm said that she had immediately paid what she owed once she was informed of the debt by the Tax Office.

Shakira faces a possible fine and even possible jail time if found guilty of tax evasion. However, a judge can waive prison time for first-time offenders if they are sentenced to less than two years behind bars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine follows updated U.S. CDC face covering recommendations
Oxford County officials are currently searching for two armed and dangerous individuals...
Officials searching for “armed and dangerous” duo after stabbing in Buckfield
File photo
Body recovered from quarry in Rockport
Fatal crash in Crawford
Calais man dies in head-on crash
Mask Guidance
U.S. CDC updates mask guidance, affecting Piscataquis and York Counties

Latest News

Casey Watson live hits Thursday at breaking news situation
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
Suni Lee's parents comment on their daughter's gold win at the Olympics and the challenge of...
Suni Lee's parents comment on daughter's Olympic gold win
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% quarter 2 growth
Some states are preparing to end federal unemployment benefits even as unemployment for...
Unemployment rate for Black, Latina woman on rise