Senators Collins and King speak on Infrastructure bill’s progress

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Washington, D.C. (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins was in Washington D.C. Wednesday night, and was most proud of the broadband implications in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that senators voted to advance.

“We have worked literally night and day on the broadband provisions of this bill, and those provisions are so important. One of the lessons of the pandemic is that we must extend broadband throughout this country,” said Collins.

Senator Angus King also played a part in including the 65-billion dollar investment in broadband infrastructure in the bill.

He released a statement following the vote, saying, in part,

“These provisions to increase access to high-speed, affordable broadband could very well mean just as much to rural America as electrification did for us generations ago. Today’s announcement is an important first step – but there’s more work to do, and I’m committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to turn this proposal into law.”

