Select Verizon stores in Maine to hold backpack drive

Backpacks will be handed out Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Verizon backpack giveaway(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Back to school is just around the corner and the folks at Verizon want to help.

Sunday, August 1st, several locations across the state will be handing out free backpacks to kids in grades K-12.

Each backpack is filled with school supplies like notebooks, folders, and pencils.

Bangor marketing manager Becky MacManus says this is the fifth year they’ve been doing this.

“It just feels really good to be able to do this and make sure everybody is set up for success for the school year, given all the unknowns and everything that’s going on it’s nice to be able to give something to make sure that they’re ready to go,” MacManus said.

Backpacks will be handed out from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They are first come first serve.

For a full list of locations you can head to their website.

