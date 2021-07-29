Advertisement

Puritan extends temporary furlough for Pittsfield employees

Puritan
Puritan
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Guilford based company that’s one of two major producers of COVID-19 testing swabs has extended a furlough for 180 employees.

The furlough will affect employees at Puritan Medical Products’ Pittsfield facility.

The swab production company informed the employees July 28th.

The workers were sent home in June when the production of swabs outpaced demand as the number of virus cases declined in the U.S.

The furlough will now last four additional weeks.

Puritan says they’re now expecting to resume work on August 30th.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine follows updated U.S. CDC face covering recommendations
Fatal crash in Crawford
Calais man dies in head-on crash
Oxford County officials are currently searching for two armed and dangerous individuals...
Officials searching for “armed and dangerous” duo after stabbing in Buckfield
File photo
Body recovered from quarry in Rockport
Buyers going to great lengths
Buyers going to great lengths to land homes in Maine

Latest News

Mainers can save green while going green with solar energy
Consumers need to shop local to help.
Expert says to help small businesses don’t shop on Amazon
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Backyard Farms LLC is in violation of several labor...
Madison tomato grower paying $337K in penalties, back wages
Solar energy facilities get significant loan from USDA