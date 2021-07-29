Puritan extends temporary furlough for Pittsfield employees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Guilford based company that’s one of two major producers of COVID-19 testing swabs has extended a furlough for 180 employees.

The furlough will affect employees at Puritan Medical Products’ Pittsfield facility.

The swab production company informed the employees July 28th.

The workers were sent home in June when the production of swabs outpaced demand as the number of virus cases declined in the U.S.

The furlough will now last four additional weeks.

Puritan says they’re now expecting to resume work on August 30th.

