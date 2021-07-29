Periods Of Heavy Rain Tonight Into Friday Morning.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure approaches the region tonight and will bring widespread moderate to heavy rainfall. Rain will last through the first half of Friday before the low moves into New Brunswick and conditions dry up. Heaviest rainfall will come overnight with some areas of flooding possible. Rainfall amounts north of the Interstate will average around 0.5″ to 1.0″ and areas along the south of the interstate can expect 1-1.5″. Lows tonight will be in the 50s & 60s.

Rainfall amounts will be highest from I-95 to the coast where 1-1.5" of rain could fall. (WABI)

Showers will exit to the north & east by midday Friday and skies will try to clear across western & coastal locations. Highs will be in the 60s & low 70s.

A cooler & drier pattern will be likely through the weekend & into the first week of August. Saturday will be mostly dry as high pressure moves in. Highs running about 10-15° below normal in the 60s & 70s. Sunday will be just as cool and will have a few afternoon showers and some of which will spill over into Monday morning.

TONIGHT: Rain moves in, moderate to heavy at times. Lows in the 50s & 60s. South wind around 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Heaviest rain during the morning. Showers end by midday with some afternoon sun. Highs in the 60s & low 70s. WNW wind around 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase into the afternoon with a few showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY: A few early morning showers with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

