Orrington church petitions US Supreme Court to block Delta variant restrictions

ORRINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - The Calvary Chapel church in Orrington is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop Gov. Mills’ administration from enforcing or reinstating any pandemic-related restrictions due to the delta variant.

In the petition filed with the Supreme Court, Chapel officials claimed any restrictions would violate their religious liberties protected by the Constitution.

The filing says the threat of new restrictions hangs over the Calvary Chapel “like a sword of Damocles.”

The Supreme Court has heard similar requests on behalf of religious organizations, and has often sided with the houses of worship since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Lawyers for the State of Maine are expected to respond to the filing next week.

