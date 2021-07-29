Officials call on lawmakers to reduce impact on climate in Biden plan

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As big decisions loom with President Biden’s infrastructure plans - some at the local level are hoping his administration will make what they call a “bold” investment in clean transportation.

A group of elected officials and climate justice advocates gathering on the Bangor waterfront Thursday morning.

They talked about efforts to reduce your carbon footprint and cut down on pollution.

The group says now is the time to reach out to the state’s Congressional Delegation and urge them to act - as the impact is already being felt here in Maine.

“Gulf of Maine is one of the fastest warming water bodies on the planet, which is threatening our shellfish industries, and the ability of those organisms to grow their shells,” said Abigail Bradford of the Maine Conservation Alliance. “Ticks are spreading further north, and are not dying off in the winter so their numbers are increasing.”

“Sometimes sad how slow government works, but at the same time, it’s thorough,” explained Bangor City Councilor Sarah Nichols. “And it’s good that we are working on this now because we’re now at a point where it’s critical, and we need to move a lot faster than if we had started initiating these changes years ago, as we were warned.”

Transportation currently accounts for almost one third of all U.S. air pollution.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.