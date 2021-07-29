Medicare, Medicaid turns 56. Mainers want better

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local officials are calling for change, while celebrating the anniversary of health care that provides coverage to hundreds of thousands of Mainers.

Medicare and Medicaid has been around for 56 years.

More than 345,000 Mainers are currently enrolled.

That number is expected to climb as the population ages.

A news conference Thursday called on Maine’s Congressional Delegation to lower drug prices and expand services.

As the Biden Administration puts together the “Build Back Better” package - they want the state’s top officials going to bat for their constituents.

“We the people elected you,” said former State Senator Geoff Gratwick. “Not we, the pharmaceutical and insurance industries. We need you to stiffen your spines to represent us as we struggle for life, life of all Americans. The current reconciliation bill is by no means perfect, but at least it’s pointing our feet in the right direction. It’s progress.”

They ask people reach out to Senators Collins and King, as well as Representatives Golden and Pingree to ensure their voices are heard.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.