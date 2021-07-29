MaineHousing expands rental assistance program with eviction moratorium set to end

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - MaineHousing announced on Thursday that it is expanding the eligibility for its emergency rental assistance program.

Beginning Monday, people who have had financial difficulty during the pandemic will be eligible for aid.

Until now, the pandemic had to be the cause of financial problems.

MaineHousing is also increasing the total number of months a household can receive assistance from 15 months to 18 months.

The expansion of program eligibility comes as the federal eviction moratorium is set to expire on Saturday.

MaineHousing said it is also funding Pine Tree Legal Assistance and Legal Services for the Elderly to provide legal representation for tenants facing eviction.

“These program changes mean more Maine people could get the help they need for a longer period of time. We’ve heard from tenants and landlords alike that this program is truly making a difference to help keep people housed,” said Daniel Brennan, director of MaineHousing.

Mainers can apply for rental assistance through MaineHousing’s website.

