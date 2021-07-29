Maine unemployment claims returning to pre-pandemic levels

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s unemployment figures are making a return to pre-pandemic times.

The Maine Department of Labor recorded roughly 900 initial or reopened claims for state unemployment benefits for the week ending July 24th.

That’s the first time it’s been below 1,000 since early March 2020.

Another 100 such claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

About 8,200 continued claims were filed for state jobless aid. That’s the lowest its been since January 2020.

Another roughly 9,700 weekly certifications were filed for PUA.

