Advertisement

Maine unemployment claims returning to pre-pandemic levels

Unemployment
Unemployment(AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s unemployment figures are making a return to pre-pandemic times.

The Maine Department of Labor recorded roughly 900 initial or reopened claims for state unemployment benefits for the week ending July 24th.

That’s the first time it’s been below 1,000 since early March 2020.

Another 100 such claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

About 8,200 continued claims were filed for state jobless aid. That’s the lowest its been since January 2020.

Another roughly 9,700 weekly certifications were filed for PUA.

Maine unemployment figures for the week ending July 24th, 2021
Maine unemployment figures for the week ending July 24th, 2021(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine follows updated U.S. CDC face covering recommendations
Oxford County officials are currently searching for two armed and dangerous individuals...
Officials searching for “armed and dangerous” duo after stabbing in Buckfield
File photo
Body recovered from quarry in Rockport
Fatal crash in Crawford
Calais man dies in head-on crash
Mask Guidance
U.S. CDC updates mask guidance, affecting Piscataquis and York Counties

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 29th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Orrington church petitions US Supreme Court to block Delta variant restrictions
Lawyers for the State of Maine are expected to respond to the filing next week.
Orrington church petitions US Supreme Court to block Delta variant restrictions
King and Collins
Senators Collins and King speak on Infrastructure bill’s progress