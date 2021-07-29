Advertisement

Maine film maker setting next feature film in hometown of Waldoboro

A local film maker is setting his next feature film in his home town of Waldoboro.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT
WALDOBORO, Maine (WABI) - A local film maker is setting his next feature film in his home town of Waldoboro.

Lucas McNelly, wrote “Maine Noir,” a story about a woman who finds $3 million dollars in the walls of her house.

McNelly is now starting a crowdfunding campaign to raise the $45,000 needed for production.

Like many others, McNelly has seen challenges creating films during the pandemic.

He’s been waiting for the excuse show off where he grew up.

”I thought what can I write using local resources and so I wrote a story that was tailored towards Waldoboro and the locations that I knew I could either get or talk people into letting me use. And something that we can shoot fast and cheap and a film noir is the perfect genre for that,” said McNelly.

McNelly hopes to begin shooting in September.

You can view updates to the film’s production and release at lmcnelly.com.

