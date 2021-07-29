Maine CDC reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday.

Penobscot County shows 19 new cases. Kennebec County has 18 more cases. Somerset County added 14.

Aroostook, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, and Washington counties show no change. Piscataquis County reports one less case than Wednesday.

The number of Mainers who have died with the coronavirus remains 899.

More than 1,800 new vaccinations have been administered. More than 60% of all Mainers have gotten their final dose.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated July 29th, 2021. (WABI)

