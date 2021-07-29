Advertisement

Logging students at NMCC get hands-on experience

Mechanized Logging Operations Program students started classes in June in the woods northeast of Old Town.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Logging students at Northern Maine Community College are getting some much-needed hands on experience.

Students enrolled in the Mechanized Logging Operations Program started classes in June in the woods northeast of Old Town.

They learn about the most common mechanical systems found in modern timber harvesting equipment, the variables of timber growth, tree species, and markets.

Organizers of the program say demand for skilled workers in the logging industry is only growing.

“They were desperate to have a program like this to train that next generation, to take the liability off the contractor to reduce the cost, and then also increase the skill level when a new operator was hired,” said Dana Doran, executive director of PLC.

“Contractors need this workforce, they come in here and they talk to the students about many different aspects of what they’re learning in the logging program, and they understand from day one, how critical they are to this mission,” said Leah Buck, Assistant Dean of NMMC.

Buck says they are helping a new generation of Maine loggers realize their dreams.

The 12-week program wraps up with a graduation in September.

