Increasing Clouds & Mainly Dry Today, Rain Arrives Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds as our next disturbance approaches. There’s a slight chance of a few showers later this afternoon otherwise the bulk of the day will be dry. After a cool start this morning, temperatures will warm into the low to mid-70s for most spots this afternoon with a few spots along the coast staying in the upper 60s due to an onshore breeze. Rain will spread into the region overnight tonight as low pressure moves in. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-50s to around 60° for nighttime lows.

Rain will continue Friday especially during the morning then taper to scattered showers during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. Rainfall totals will range from .5″ to 1.5″ on average by later Friday with locally higher amounts possible. The combination of clouds and rain on Friday will keep us on the cooler side with highs mainly in the 60s. High pressure will return to our area on Saturday giving us a brighter and drier start to our weekend. Saturday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be cool Saturday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Showers will return to our forecast Sunday afternoon into Monday as another area of low pressure approaches.

Today: Increasing clouds with a few late afternoon and evening showers possible. Highs between 70°-77°, coolest along the coast. Light wind becoming south/southwest 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows between 54°-60°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely during the morning then tapering to scattered showers during the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs between 63°-72°. Wind will become northwest 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Monday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

