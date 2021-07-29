Fatal crash under investigation in Surry

SURRY, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating a crash in Surry that killed a woman from Ellsworth and sent three people to the hospital.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the Surry Road in Surry.

Police say 62-year-old Thomas Bugbee from Blue Hill tried to pass several vehicles, and when he tried to get back in his lane, his vehicle struck a car driven by 36-year-old Daniel McLaughlin of Massachusetts.

McLaughlin’s car left the road and rolled over.

Police say Bugbee’s car then spun sideways and hit on an oncoming vehicle driven by 66-year-old Kathleen Anderson.

Officials say Anderson died at the scene.

Police say Bugbee, McLaughlin, and a passenger in his car, were all taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

